Q4 2023 Flywire Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Akil Hollis Flywire Corporation-VP of Financial Planning&Analysis and IR



Thank you and good afternoon. With me on today's call are Mike Norona, Chief Executive Officer, Bob Lobo, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Ellis, Chief Financial Officer.



Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings press release, supplemental presentation and 1,000 Form 10-K can be found at ir dot flagstar.com.



During the call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information and actual