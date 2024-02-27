Q4 2023 Compass Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Compass in Q4 2023 earnings call. I would now like to welcome Richard Simonelli, VP, Investor Relations, to begin the call. Richard, over to you.



Richard Simonelli - Compass Inc - VP of IR



Thank you very much, Operator. And good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining us today will be Robert Raskin, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lonnie relates our Chief Financial Officer and discussing our Company's performance. Today, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our fourth quarter earnings release that was posted on our Investor Relations website a few minutes ago, we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include our guidance for the first quarter of 2024.



Comments related to our operating