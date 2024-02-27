Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the IAS fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Jonathan Schaffer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jonathan Schaffer Integral Ad Science Holding Corp-Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the IAS 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Lisa Utzschneider, CEO; and Tania Secor, CFO.
Before we begin, please note that today's call and prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements. We refer you to the Company's filings with the SEC posted on our Investor Relations site at investors.integralads.com.
For more details about important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We will also refer to non-GAAP measures on today's call.
Q4 2023 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...