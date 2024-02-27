Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Welcome to the IAS fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call.



Jonathan Schaffer Integral Ad Science Holding Corp-Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the IAS 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Lisa Utzschneider, CEO; and Tania Secor, CFO.



Before we begin, please note that today's call and prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements. We refer you to the Company's filings with the SEC posted on our Investor Relations site at investors.integralads.com.



For more details about important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We will also refer to non-GAAP measures on today's call.