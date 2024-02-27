Q4 2023 Rocket Lab USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Ellie and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rocket Lab fourth-quarter 2023 financial results update and conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I'd now like to introduce to the call Colin Canfield, Head of Investment and Relations. Colin, you may now begin.



Colin Canfield - Rocket Lab USA Inc - IR Manager



Thank you. Hello, everyone. We're glad to have you join us for today's conference call to discuss Rocket Lab's fourth-quarter and full year 2023 financial results.



Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that our remarks may contain forward looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company. And these statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor protection from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today's press release. And others are contained in