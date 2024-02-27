Q4 2023 Array Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Cody Mueller - Array Technologies, Inc - SVP Finance & Investor Relations



On the call with me today are Kevin Hall, Stettler or CEO. and Kurt Wood, our CFO.



Today's discussion of financial results is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website. We encourage you to visit our