Q4 2023 Quicklogic Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Alison Ziegler Darrow Associates-IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining. Our speakers today are Brian Faith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elias Nader, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, some of the comments QuickLogic makes today are forward-looking statements.