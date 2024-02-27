Q4 2023 Alignment Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to alignment Healthcare's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast and all participants will be in a listen only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. During this session, you will need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one. Once again. Please note that this event is being recorded. Leading today's call are John Kao, Founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that certain statements made during this call will be forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to us. Descriptions of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements