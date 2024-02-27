Half Year 2024 Enero Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you and good morning for joining Carla Webb-Sear, our CFO, and myself, for the Enero Group half-year 2024 results conference call. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we work, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay our respects to their elders, past, present, and emerging.



The agenda for today's call is outlined on slide 2. I'll first provide an overview of Enero's H1 business performance highlights, key drivers, and metrics. Carla will then take you through the group financials, and I'll then provide some insight into the continued evolution of our strategy, and of course, our progress against it, along with the trading update. We then look forward to taking your questions at the conclusion of this