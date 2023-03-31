Q4 2022 Amaroq Minerals Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 31, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eldur Olafsson

Amaroq Minerals Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

* Jaco Crouse

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Director & CFO

* James Gilbertson

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - VP Exploration



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Amaroq Minerals 2022 full-year results webcast. The presentation showed today is now available on the Amaroq website. We have on the call today Eldur Olafsson, CEO; Jaco Crouse, CFO; James Gilbertson, VP Exploration; Edward Wyvill, Head of IR. I will now hand over to Eldur.



Eldur Olafsson - Amaroq Minerals Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Emily. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this webcast. I'm going to go straight into the slide presentation that you have in front of you. Emily, I assume that's already on the screen or how is that?



Operator



