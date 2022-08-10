Q2 2022 Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Andlauer Healthcare Group 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.



Please be aware that certain information discussed today may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking information reflects the company's current views with respect to future events. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information.



For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to forward-looking information please refer to the company's latest MD&A and annual information form which are available on SEDAR. Management may also refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures.



Although the company believes these measures provide useful supplemental information about financial performance they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Please see the company's latest MD&A