Welcome to the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event. I'd like to introduce our next presenter, Doug Janzen, President and CEO of Aequus Pharmaceuticals. Sir, the floor is yours.



Douglas Janzen - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, & CEO



Thank you, everyone. Sorry about being a little bit late joining. Aequus is a Canadian-based specialty pharma company with a focus on eye care.



We've been adding commercial products to our sales force's bag for the last few years and have a business that is approaching breakeven from the cash flow and has a number of near-term opportunities to continue to add revenue to products that we sell, both in prescription Rx in Canada and products that we sell over the counter.



And that business continues to grow. And we've got a few higher-value projects that we're working on right now. The business has both commercial development and reimbursement skillsets here in Canada. We've worked with Canadian regulators for a number of years, bringing eye care products into Canada. And