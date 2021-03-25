Full Year 2020 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bragg Gaming FY 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference call to Mr. Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. You may begin.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and 2020 earnings conference call. We really appreciate your participation. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be leading today's call along with Bragg's CEO, Adam Arviv; and our CFO, Ronen Kannor.



In this call, we'll review Bragg's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020 and following our prepared remarks, we'll open this conference call to a question-and-answer session, which will be led by Adam.



I'll start the call with some brief cautionary remarks regarding certain statements that may be made on this call. Certain statements made on this conference