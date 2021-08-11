Q2 2021 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bragg Gaming Group Q2 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Yaniv Spielberg. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thanks, Elise. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleagues, Ronen Kannor, our CFO, who will present the results; and our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Carter, who will comment on our H2 performance and give an update on the business.



For the first time on this call, we will be presenting a Q2 presentation. So if you've not already done so, you can download our Q2 earnings call presentation from our website at bragg.games/investors. And on that page, you'll