Q1 2022 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Bragg's first quarter of 2022 results presentation. You'll hear today that our first quarter was our best quarter to date. We couldn't have done it without the hard work of every single member of our team, Slovenia, Malta, Las Vegas, Reno in other places. So before we start, I want to take a moment and thank everyone for their hard work and continued hard work.



With that said, I'm going to ask everyone to turn to the second page and look at the safe harbor statement. Please familiarize yourself with the safe harbor statement on the second page, as some of the comments that Ron and I will make today will include forward