Q2 2022 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Dennis and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bragg Gaming Group Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. My name is Yaniv Spielberg. I'm the Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleague, Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sherman, welcome, Yaniv, who will comment on our second quarter performance; and our CFO, Ronen Kannor, who will review our second quarter results and our guidance for the remainder of 2022 calendar year.



If you have not already done so, you can follow our Q2 earnings call presentation from our website at investors.bragg.games, that's investors.bragg.games in