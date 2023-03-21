Q4 2022 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleagues, Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sherman, who will comment on our fourth quarter and full year performance; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, who will review and discuss our fourth quarter and full year results. If you've not already done so, you can follow our earnings call presentation from our website at investors.bragg.group, in the