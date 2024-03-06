Sherri Luther, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC, Financial), sold 23,006 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a global leader in smart connectivity solutions, providing market-leading intellectual property and low-power, small form-factor programmable logic devices that enable end customers to quickly and easily innovate and differentiate their products in a broad range of industries, including communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer. Over the past year, Sherri Luther has sold a total of 77,406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp were trading at $74.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 39.50, which is above the industry median of 29.18 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a price of $74.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $84.81, Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate suggests that Lattice Semiconductor Corp's stock price may have room to grow based on these valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.