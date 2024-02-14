Feb 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Centerra Gold Inc. Mount Milligan Update Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Wilkinson, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications with Centerra Gold. Please go ahead.



Lisa Wilkinson - Centerra Gold Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan Update Conference Call to discuss the Mount Milligan mine life extension and the additional Royal Gold agreement. A copy of the news releases can be found on SEDAR, EDGAR and on our website.



Joining me on the call today is Paul Tomory, President and Chief Executive Officer. Other members of our executive leadership team are available for the Q&A session. All figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. Presentation slides are available on Centerra Gold's website to accompany this webcast. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions from