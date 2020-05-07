Condor Gold PLC Shares Investor Evening Conference Transcript

May 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mark Child - Condor Gold plc - CEO



So to go through the presentation. Thanks, everybody, for attending at roughly 7:00. Okay, I'll get onto the presentation.



Yes, statutory disclaimer. Yeah, so the company's strategy is to construct a base case of 2,800 tonnes a day of processing plant at La India project, Nicaragua, producing 100,000 ounces of gold a year. And secondly, to expand our gold and mineral resources towards 5 million ounces of gold because we're on a pretty prolific district.



The investment highlights is in slide 4. We have reserves. We have a prefeasibility study out with 80,000 ounces of gold a year, which we can produce over 7.5 years. And that's on a single La India open pit. We've now got permits for over 1 million ounces of our mineral resource and reserves. That's the main La India open pit and high-grade feeder pit which we announced last week, 120,000 Mestiza Resource has 8.6 grams.



We've got permits also to construct a processing plant and all the associated mine site infrastructure. We can expand that. We've held a public consultation for another feeder pit