May 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mark Child - Condor Gold plc - CEO



So Mark Child with Condor Gold. Thanks for attending. This is our statutory disclaimer. So our strategy as a company is to construct the 2,800 tonne per day processing plant, which will produce about 100,000 ounces of gold a year. That's our base case and then materially expand that production and continue our exploration success to prove up a 5-million ounce gold district.



The investment highlights, we've got reserves. We got a pre-feasibility study. In summary, you've got about 2.4 million ounces of gold and half of that's indicated, half of that's inferred, half of it is underground, half is open pittable.



And of the open pit part, we focused on to get a clear line to cash flow and production. And we focus on the main La India open pit, which I'll show you in a minute. But the reserve number gives us 80,000 ounces of gold a year for 7.5 years. We've had some success on the next bullet point on permitting two high-grade feeder pits over the last four weeks, and that's led to a strong rise in our share price, so that we have permitted La India open pit.