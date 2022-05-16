Q1 2022 Tokens.com Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT





Andrew Kiguel - Tokens.com Corp - CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to the Tokens.com Q1 call with t he management team on the line here. Just dive into this quickly, some of the highlights for Q1.



Net income of -- these are all US dollars -- $7.7 million, comprehensive income of $6.57 million, which came in at $0.08 per share and $0.07 per share, respectively. We had digital asset growth of 5% in Q4. Our staking rewards equated to an annualized rate of 11.4% on our original cost base. We did a successful completion of Metaverse Fashion Week, which I'll talk about in a second. We had the successful launch of Hulk labs, which is a new subsidiary focused on the play-to-earn crypto gaming sector. Metaverse Group continued its