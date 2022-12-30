Q3 2022 Tokens.com Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 30, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

On the call today from Tokens.com is myself, Andrew Kiguel, the CEO; Martin Bui, our CFO; Deven Soni, our COO; and Jennifer Karkula, our Communications Head.



So in terms of reviewing the year, I mean, 2022 has been a frustrating year on many counts. It's been frustrating for sure on the share price, although as a company, I feel like we've achieved quite a lot. And unfortunately, that's always overshadowed by which has been generally a bad year in cryptocurrency and in the markets as a whole.



Today, I do believe we're a better company than we were a year ago and we had close to a $400 million market cap. And in terms of things we can control such as reducing our