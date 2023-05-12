Q2 2023 Tokens.com Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Jennifer Karkula - Tokens.com Corp. - Head of Communications



Welcome to the Tokens Q2 Financial Review Conference Call. My name is Jennifer, and I will be your moderator for today's call.



Andrew Kiguel - Tokens.com Corp. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks, Jennifer, and thanks, everyone, for joining our Q2 investor call. On the call today is Martin Bui, our CFO, and we will answer questions at the end of my sort of notes here.



So just to jump in quickly, Q2 on the surface was a noneventful quarter. However, there's been a lot going on. We've made several changes at the management level to broaden the team, all the promotions were from made within the company and people that we've known and have been working with. You may have read we made an offer to acquire the minority of Metaverse Group that would result in us owning 100% of the business. We're excited to blend the teams together and to