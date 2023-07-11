Tokens.com Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Tokens.com Corp Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Please go ahead.



Andrew Kiguel - Tokens.com Corp. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Special of Tokens.com. I'd like to call the meeting to order. My name is Andrew Kiguel, I'm the CEO and Director of the company and will act as Chair of the meeting.



For this year, we are hosting the meeting solely through this virtual meeting platform, which is accessible to all of our shareholders regardless of their physical locations. During the meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders may submit questions by clicking on the question icon, typing in and submitting their question or comment. Given the virtual format in order for us to address as many questions as we can, we would encourage shareholders who have a specific question on the item of business to be discussed and voted on at today's meeting to submit their questions now.



All questions will be screened by designated