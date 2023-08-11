Q3 2023 Tokens.com Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Jennifer Karkula - Tokens.com Corp. - Head of Communications



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Andrew Kiguel. Andrew, you may begin.



Andrew Kiguel - Tokens.com Corp. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks, Jennifer, and welcome, everybody, to our Q3 Investor Conference Call. On the call today are various members of the team. We have Lorne Sugarman, President and the key leader at Metaverse Group; Josh Doner, our Chief NFT Officer and also our leader at Hulk Labs; Eric, our COO; Jonathan our CIO; Jennifer, our Head of Communications; and of course, Martin, our CFO. I think I've caught everybody there that's on the call for us.



So just to jump right into things. Q3 was somewhat a not much going on quarter in terms of operations. We completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Metaverse Group. That was successfully completed. We now own 100% of that business. We acquired the team behind a company called Startup Slang and obtained its workforce and its IP. That