Feb 22, 2024 / 02:45PM GMT

Brandon Robert Oglenski - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Analyst



Okay. I think we're live. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third report session here at Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference. I'm Brandon Oglenski, airline and transport analyst, and thanks to everyone for being here. Up next, I'm very excited to host moving to host Canadian Pacific Kansas City and with us from the company, Keith Creel, CEO; and Mark Redd, EVP, Chief Operating Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity AnalystI know we're going to have a great chat here. But just like every presentation, if we could do the audience response question #1 here. I guess we're going to find out how many people own your stock. (Operator Instructions) Question number 2, please. What's your general bias towards Canadian Pacific Kansas City right now, positive, negative, or neutral?All right. And then question number 3. In your opinion, 3-cycle EPS growth for