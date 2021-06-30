Carebook Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 30, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Carebook Technologies Inc. Please note, the meeting will be recorded.



I would like to introduce Dr. Sheldon Elman, Executive Chairman of Carebook Technologies. Dr. Elman, the floor is yours.



Sheldon Elman - Carebook Technologies Inc. - Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Carebook Technologies Inc. My name is Dr. Sheldon Elman; and as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, I will chair today's meeting.



On behalf of the Board, I wish to express thanks to those shareholders who have submitted their proxies in advance of today's meeting. As this meeting is being held virtually, via live webcast, we think it is necessary to set out a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting.



Questions in respect of a motion can be submitted by a registered shareholder or duly appointed proxy holder using the instant messaging service of the virtual platform. Please note that there will