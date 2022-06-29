Carebook Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Carebook Technologies, Inc. Please note, this meeting is being recorded. I would like to introduce Dr. Sheldon Elman, Chair of the meeting. Dr. Elman, please go ahead.



Sheldon Elman - Carebook Technologies Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Carebook Technologies, Inc. And my name is Dr. Sheldon Elman, and is Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the company, I will chair today's meeting. I'm remotely joined by Michael Peters, Chief Executive Officer; and Olivier Giner, Chief Financial Officer, as well as by certain of our directors and other members of our executive team. On behalf of the Board, I wish to express thanks to those shareholders who have submitted their proxies in advance of today's meeting.



Unfortunately, this year, again, the meeting is being held virtually via live webcast only. While COVID-19 restrictions have been easing, given the unpredictability of the