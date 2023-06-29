Carebook Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the annual meeting of shareholders of Carebook Technologies, Inc. Please note the meeting will be recorded. I would like to introduce Michael Peters, Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Peters, the floor is yours.



Michael Peters - Carebook Technologies Inc. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the annual meeting of shareholders of Carebook Technologies, Inc. My name is Michael Peters, and as Chief Executive Officer of the company, I will chair today's meeting. I'm joined remotely by Olivier Giner, Chief Financial Officer. On behalf of the company, I wish to express thanks to those shareholders who have submitted their proxies in advance of today's meeting.



This year, again, the meeting is being held virtually via live webcast only. We view the use of technology enhance shareholder communications as a method to facilitate individual investor participation by making the meeting more accessible for all involved and by permitting a broader base of shareholders to participate in the meeting.



