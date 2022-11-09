Nov 09, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
Paul Sobie - Churchill Resources Inc. - CEO & Director
Hi, everybody, and thanks for being here and listening to us. So Churchill is a relatively new company. We listed in June of 2021. Based on high-grade nickel projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. Both of these came to us through Altius, 2-year options on both of them, Florence Lake and Taylor Brook.
Just a couple of weeks ago, we announced that we have executed the Taylor Brook option now. So that is now 100% Churchill. Florence Lake, we are still -- we still have about 6 months to go on that, but again, it's a project we really, really like. We do envision that we will execute that option as well.
The Altius relationship is very, very important. The guys have been excellent in terms of introductions, contractors, this sort of thing. As well, there's a ton of nickel experience in that company. So it is a true partnership. They are now our largest shareholder.
We have been announcing fairly regularly. In fact, we had a news release this morning on some of our regional work, but we worked very, very hard this summer on
Churchill Resources Inc at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript
