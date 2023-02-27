Feb 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Timothy Lee - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Timothy Lee, and I'm a research analyst at Red Cloud Securities. I'm delighted to host a Red Cloud webinar on nickel exploration today. We will hear from Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill Resources. During today's webinar, he will provide an overview and outlook, then we will take questions. (Event Instructions)



Before we kick things off, first, we need to discuss some fine print during this Churchill webinar. Forward-looking statements may be made. I would direct listeners to the company's forward-looking statements disclosure outlined on page 2 of the Churchill corporate presentation, and that can be found on the company's website, churchillresources.com



For Red Cloud Securities Inc. I would highlight that this webinar is for information purposes only. It should not be considered a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities. We note that this call does not consider the particular situation or needs of individual investors.



Participants should rely on their own