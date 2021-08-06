Q2 2021 Cronos Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Phyllis, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Cronos Group's 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Shayne Laidlaw, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shayne J. Laidlaw - Cronos Group Inc. - Director of IR & Strategy



Thank you, Phyllis, and thank you for joining us today to review Cronos Group's 2021 second quarter financial and business performance. Today, I am joined by our President and CEO, Kurt Schmidt; our CFO, Jerry Barbato; our Executive Chairman, Mike Gorenstein; and our EVP of Legal and Regulatory affairs, Xiuming Shum.



Cronos Group issued a news release announcing these financial results this morning, which are filed on our EDGAR and SEDAR profiles. This information as well as the prepared remarks will also be posted on our website under Investor Relations.



Before I turn the call over to Kurt, I would like to remind you that our discussion during this