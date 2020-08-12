Q2 2020 Crown Capital Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Crown Capital's Q2 2020 Results Conference Call.



Please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities legislation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.



For description of the risks associated with Crown's business, please refer to the company's filings for Q2 2020 as well as its AIF at sedar.com.



I will now turn the conference over to Chris Johnson.



Christopher Allen Johnson - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Joanna, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's call. I'm joined as usual by Michael Overvelde, our Chief Financial Officer. I hope