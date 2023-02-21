Feb 21, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



This meeting is being recorded.



Elias Vamvakas - The Caldwell Partners International Inc. - Director & Chair of the Board



(technical difficulty) As this is a virtual meeting, a notice of meeting was circulated (technical difficulty) shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by any of the methods described in the circular. Based on the proxies received, each matter of business to be considered at this meeting, namely the election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of the shareholder rights plan has been approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present in person or by proxy at this meeting.



I will ask for a vote by a show of hands for each resolution should any registered shareholder wish to virtually signify their vote through the chat feature engine. Any registered shareholder shall be entitled to request a ballot. All proxies will be voted by the management proxy holder.



And our last shareholders meeting was held on February 22, 2022, and the minutes of that meeting may be inspected by shareholders upon