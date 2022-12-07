Dec 07, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Media



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you all for joining us today.



Our next presenter here at the event is Ken Berg. He's President and CEO of Divergent Energy Services. It's a publicly traded company, the symbol is DVG on the TSX Venture. And with that, Ken, take it away.



Ken Berg - DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. - President and CEO



Thank you, Robert. It's great to be here today.



I'll start with our usual disclaimer slide of obligatory for the things I'm about to say. So who is Divergent? Well, founded in 1997 with other services and products in mind. In 2006, the company entered the oilfield services market with the purchase of a company in Wyoming focused on submersible pumps.



I joined the company in late 2012 and in 2013 became the CEO. And by 2015, we had exited a couple of other product lines with a mandate to focus solely on submersible pumping products and technologies. COVID was a profound effect, leading us into a period of working