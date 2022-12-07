Dec 07, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Media
Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you all for joining us today.
Our next presenter here at the event is Ken Berg. He's President and CEO of Divergent Energy Services. It's a publicly traded company, the symbol is DVG on the TSX Venture. And with that, Ken, take it away.
Ken Berg - DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. - President and CEO
Thank you, Robert. It's great to be here today.
I'll start with our usual disclaimer slide of obligatory for the things I'm about to say. So who is Divergent? Well, founded in 1997 with other services and products in mind. In 2006, the company entered the oilfield services market with the purchase of a company in Wyoming focused on submersible pumps.
I joined the company in late 2012 and in 2013 became the CEO. And by 2015, we had exited a couple of other product lines with a mandate to focus solely on submersible pumping products and technologies. COVID was a profound effect, leading us into a period of working
Divergent Energy Services Corp at Issuer Direct Planet MicroCap Showcase (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...