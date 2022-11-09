EDM Resources Inc at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT

Mark Haywood - EDM Resources Inc. - President, CEO, & Director



I hope everybody can hear me. So I'm going to do this presentation a little bit different -- differently to the past in that we've done a lot of technical webinars and so forth on EDM with Red Cloud and with some other groups in that detail.



And that's like an hour-long presentation. It's pretty long. But what I wanted to do today is to is to essentially show you why I came into the company. So we had -- I came across this company that was -- it had a $3 million market cap. It had an asset in Nova Scotia, which has previously been in production, as Tim said, that's basically been mothballed for, I guess, probably about 10 years.



They had no market traction, no feasibility study, no mineral reserve, and the project really wasn't in compliance with Nova Scotia. So I was brought into the company essentially to look at it on behalf of shareholders and do a due diligence on the asset, on the company. And I reported that back to those shareholders.



And that was a pretty extensive due diligence, looking at the