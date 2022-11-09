Nov 09, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT
Mark Haywood - EDM Resources Inc. - President, CEO, & Director
I hope everybody can hear me. So I'm going to do this presentation a little bit different -- differently to the past in that we've done a lot of technical webinars and so forth on EDM with Red Cloud and with some other groups in that detail.
And that's like an hour-long presentation. It's pretty long. But what I wanted to do today is to is to essentially show you why I came into the company. So we had -- I came across this company that was -- it had a $3 million market cap. It had an asset in Nova Scotia, which has previously been in production, as Tim said, that's basically been mothballed for, I guess, probably about 10 years.
They had no market traction, no feasibility study, no mineral reserve, and the project really wasn't in compliance with Nova Scotia. So I was brought into the company essentially to look at it on behalf of shareholders and do a due diligence on the asset, on the company. And I reported that back to those shareholders.
And that was a pretty extensive due diligence, looking at the
EDM Resources Inc at Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...