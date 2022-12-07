Dec 07, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Enabling Technologies annual and special meeting of shareholders webcast. Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Derek Burney, Chair of the meeting and Director. Thank you, you may begin.



Derek H. Burney - Enablence Technologies Inc. - Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the annual and special shareholders meeting of Enablence Technologies Incorporated.



We are pleased to be hosting this year's meeting in an in-person format once again. As a courtesy for certain folks who could not be here today, we've set up a video conference to allow certain directors, officers, and other stakeholders to listen in on the meeting. We note, however, that only registered shareholders that are here in person can participate in the meeting. We therefore ask that those listening via video conference to please mute their microphone.



For shareholders that are in attendance here today, could we please ask that you refrain from speaking unless specifically