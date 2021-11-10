Q3 2021 VerticalScope Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VerticalScope Holdings Inc. Q3 earnings call. My name is Charlie and I'll be the coordinator for today's call. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand over to your host, Diane Yu, Chief Legal Officer of VerticalScope Holdings, to begin. Diane, please go ahead.



Diane Yu - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to VerticalScope Holdings' third-quarter 2021 earnings call. I'm joined by Rob Laidlaw, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Vince Bellissimo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Goodridge, our President and Chief Operating Officer. We will begin with commentary on the quarter before opening the floor to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and [uncertainties] and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. These statements