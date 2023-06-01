Jun 01, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. Please note that the meeting is being recorded.
I would like to introduce Diane Yu, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company, who will be -- who will provide introductory remarks for the formal portion of this meeting.
Diane, please go ahead.
Diane Yu - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary
Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of VerticalScope Holdings, Inc. My name is Diane Yu, and I am the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company.
Before we begin the formal proceedings, I would like to introduce the following members of our Board who are present at today's meeting. We have Rob Laidlaw, Wayne Bigby, Philip Evershed, Cory Janssen and Michael Washinushi. In addition to myself, the following members of management are present for today's meeting. Rob Laidlaw, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors;
VerticalScope Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 01, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...