Jun 01, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. Please note that the meeting is being recorded.



I would like to introduce Diane Yu, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company, who will be -- who will provide introductory remarks for the formal portion of this meeting.



Diane, please go ahead.



Diane Yu - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of VerticalScope Holdings, Inc. My name is Diane Yu, and I am the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company.



Before we begin the formal proceedings, I would like to introduce the following members of our Board who are present at today's meeting. We have Rob Laidlaw, Wayne Bigby, Philip Evershed, Cory Janssen and Michael Washinushi. In addition to myself, the following members of management are present for today's meeting. Rob Laidlaw, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors;