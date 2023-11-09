Q3 2023 VerticalScope Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Diane Yu - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. - Chief Legal Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VerticalScope Holdings Third Quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Rob Laidlaw our founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Vincenzo Bellissimo our Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Goodridge our President and Chief Operating Officer. I'll begin with commentary on the quarter before opening the floor to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current