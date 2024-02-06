Q4 2023 Firstservice Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded.



Legal counsel requires us to advise that the discussion scheduled to take place today may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's annual information form as filed with the Canadian Securities Administration and in the company's annual report on the Form 40-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Today is February 6, 2024. I would like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Scott Patterson. Please go ahead.



D. Scott Patterson - Firstservice Corp - CEO



Thank you, Justin, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our fourth-quarter