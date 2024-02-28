DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Solid Profitability in Q4 and Full Year 2023

DoubleVerify's Earnings Highlight Strong Execution and Market Share Expansion

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue increased by 29% year-over-year to $172.2 million; Full year revenue up 27% to $572.5 million.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income reached $33.1 million; 2023 annual net income totaled $71.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA stood at $65.4 million with a 38% margin; Full year Adjusted EBITDA at $187.1 million with a 33% margin.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash from operating activities for 2023 approximately $120 million.
  • Guidance: Anticipates continued revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth for Q1 and full-year 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company's Authentic Ad solution ensures that digital ads are delivered in a brand-safe environment, viewable by real individuals, and in the correct geography, generating revenue through Measured Transaction Fees based on the volume of Media Transactions Measured.

1762958726828027904.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

DoubleVerify's financial performance in Q4 and the full year of 2023 was marked by significant revenue growth, driven by global expansion in social, CTV measurement, and programmatic activation. The company achieved a 29% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, reaching $172.2 million, and a 27% increase in annual revenue, totaling $572.5 million. The robust growth in social measurement revenue, which surged by 62% year-over-year in Q4, underscores the company's strong execution and ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Despite these achievements, DoubleVerify must navigate the challenges of a competitive digital advertising industry, where technological advancements and evolving industry standards are constant. The company's ability to maintain its growth trajectory and market share will depend on its continued innovation and the effectiveness of its solutions in a rapidly changing market.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

DoubleVerify's financial achievements, including a Q4 net income of $33.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million, representing a 38% margin, are significant for the software industry. These results demonstrate the company's profitability and operational efficiency, which are particularly important in the software sector where margins are closely watched. The full-year net income of $71.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $187.1 million, with a 33% margin, further highlight DoubleVerify's ability to scale profitably.

Key Financial Metrics and Commentary

Key financial metrics from DoubleVerify's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement reveal a solid financial position. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $310.1 million at the end of 2023, up from $267.8 million in the previous year. Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $119.7 million for the year, indicating strong cash generation capabilities.

"2023 was another year of exceptional growth and profitability driven by strong execution," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. "We measured 7 trillion media transactions, grew revenue by 27% to more than $572 million, achieved 33% adjusted EBITDA margins and generated approximately $120 million of net cash from operating activities."
"Our industry-leading 29% year-over-year revenue growth and 38% adjusted EBITDA margins in the fourth quarter are a testament to the strength of our platform," said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify.

Analysis of Company Performance

DoubleVerify's performance in 2023 reflects its strategic focus on expanding its global footprint and enhancing its product offerings. The company's significant outpacing of the broader digital advertising industry's growth is indicative of the effectiveness of its solutions and the trust placed in them by global brands. With the introduction of new growth opportunities like Scibids AI and the expanded social video verification suite, DoubleVerify is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of market share growth.

The company's guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2024 suggests confidence in its ability to maintain momentum, with anticipated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth. However, as with any forward-looking statements, these projections are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, DoubleVerify's latest earnings report showcases a company with strong fundamentals, a clear growth strategy, and the ability to generate shareholder value in a competitive industry. The company's focus on innovation and market share expansion, coupled with its solid financial results, make it a noteworthy consideration for those interested in the software sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DoubleVerify Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.