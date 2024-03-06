Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR) Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Expansion and Clinical Advancements

Full Year and Q4 2023 Earnings Summary: KIMMTRAK Drives Revenue Surge as Clinical Pipeline Progresses

Summary
  • Revenue Growth: KIMMTRAK net revenues hit $67.6 million in Q4 and $238.7 million for full year 2023.
  • Research & Development: R&D expenses increased to $163.5 million in 2023, reflecting investment in PRAME programs and pipeline expansion.
  • Net Loss: Full year net loss narrowed to $55.3 million in 2023 from $52.5 million in 2022.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $442.6 million at year-end, bolstered by $389.3 million net proceeds from February 2024 Convertible Notes offering.
  • Clinical Trials: Multiple clinical readouts expected starting 2Q 2024, with new trials for IMC-F106C and IMC-R117C on the horizon.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, along with a comprehensive business update. The late-stage biotechnology company, known for its novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies, reported significant revenue growth driven by its flagship product KIMMTRAK, while also advancing its clinical pipeline across oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

1762959166558859264.png

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Immunocore's financial results reflect a robust year, with KIMMTRAK net revenues reaching $238.7 million for 2023, a substantial increase from the previous year. The company's commitment to expanding commercial access to KIMMTRAK globally is evident, with launches in additional countries and ongoing late-stage clinical trials aimed at broadening the drug's indications.

Despite the revenue surge, the company reported a net loss of $55.3 million for the full year, which represents a slight increase from the $52.5 million loss in 2022. This loss is attributed to significant investments in research and development, which totaled $163.5 million for the year, as Immunocore continues to advance its clinical and preclinical pipeline candidates.

The company's cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $442.6 million at the end of 2023. This was further strengthened by the net proceeds of $389.3 million from a Convertible Notes offering in February 2024. The company plans to use part of these proceeds to repay its existing Pharmakon loan.

Clinical Pipeline and Future Outlook

Immunocore's CEO, Bahija Jallal, expressed optimism about the company's transformation over the past five years and its trajectory for future growth. The company is not only maximizing the potential of KIMMTRAK but also expects to launch its PRAME ImmTAC therapy and advance clinical candidates across various diseases.

Ralph Torbay, Head of Commercial, highlighted the expansion of KIMMTRAK's reach in metastatic uveal melanoma, with additional approvals, launches, and sales growth across all territories. The company's strategy includes a focus on supporting early patient identification and treatment.

Looking ahead, Immunocore anticipates multiple clinical readouts starting in the second quarter of 2024, including data from the Phase 1 clinical trial in people living with HIV. The company is also preparing to initiate a Phase 1 trial for IMC-R117C, targeting PIWIL1, in colorectal and other gastrointestinal cancers in the second half of 2024.

Immunocore's advancements in its clinical pipeline and the financial achievements of 2023 position the company as a leader in the biotechnology industry, with a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation.

For a detailed discussion of Immunocore's financial results and business updates, investors and interested parties are invited to join the conference call hosted by the company on February 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET / 1:00 PM GMT.

For more information on Immunocore's financial results and future prospects, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Immunocore Holdings PLC for further details.

