Q4 2021 Flow Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Alex Baluta - Flow Capital Corp. - CEO



Thank you, operator. And thank you, everybody for joining or listening in on the recording. After the close of market yesterday, we released our audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Details can be found on our website at flowcap.com or as filed on SEDAR.



Please note, I'm only going to provide a cursory review of the numbers on this call. We're going to focus on the highlights. However, if you want to have more details, please visit our website, or download the results on SEDAR to see the detailed results.



We had an excellent quarter to cap off an excellent year. Book value for the year grew at 33.7% to approximately $0.75 per share. IFRS net income grew by 164% to $5.6 million in the year.