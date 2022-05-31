Q1 2022 Flow Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Flow Capital's Q1 2022 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alex Baluta. Please go ahead, sir.



Alex Baluta - Flow Capital Corp. - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you, everybody, for participating in this call.



After the close of market yesterday, we released our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Details can be found on our website or -- our website, by the way, flowcap.com, or on SEDAR.



We had an excellent quarter, continuing the progress we made last year. Book value grew by over 10% in the quarter to $0.82 a share. That's on top of the 30 -- almost 34% increase that we saw in all of 2021.



IFRS reported revenue was up to $3.9 million, up 55% year-over-year. And net income -- IFRS reported net income was $2.35 million, up 79% year-over-year. Note that I say this on every conference call, IFRS numbers can be volatile