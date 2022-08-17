Q2 2022 Flow Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Alex Baluta - Flow Capital Corp. - CEO



Thank you, Joanne. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for participating in today's call. I'm joined by Gaurav Singh, our Chief Financial Officer.



After the close of market yesterday, we released our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30. Details can be found on our website or as filed on SEDAR. We had another excellent quarter, continuing the progress that we made last year, and in fact, over the last three years. By almost all measures, we had a record quarter.



Here's some of the financial highlights. Recurring revenue, just under $2.1 million in the quarter. It was the highest quarterly revenue