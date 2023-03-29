Q4 2022 Flow Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Alex Baluta - Flow Capital Corp. - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for participating in today's call, either live or listening to the recording afterwards. I'm joined by Gaurav Singh, our Chief Financial Officer. After the close of market yesterday, we released our financial results for the year ended 2022. Details can be found on our website at flowcap.com or as filed on SEDAR.



I'd like to remind everybody that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. For more information on risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking