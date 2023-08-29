Q2 2023 Flow Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Flow Capital Corp's earnings call for the Q2 2023. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Flow Capital's risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's management discussion and analysis dated August 28, 2023, which is available on SEDAR. Today's call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital. Please proceed.



Alex Baluta - Flow Capital Corp. - CEO



Thank you, Sheryl. Good morning and thank you all for participating in today's call or for listening in on the recording. I'm joined by Gaurav Singh, our current Chief Financial