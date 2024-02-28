Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Commercial Real Estate Strengthens While Net Losses Are Recorded in Q4

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Loss in Q4: ALEX reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q4 2023.
  • Annual Net Income: For the full year, net income reached $29.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.
  • CRE Operating Profit: CRE segment reported operating profits of $17.0 million in Q4 and $81.2 million for the year.
  • FFO and Core FFO: Q4 FFO stood at $19.9 million, with Core FFO at $21.0 million. Annual FFO was $79.4 million, with Core FFO at $85.3 million.
  • Same-Store NOI Growth: CRE Same-Store NOI grew by 4.3% in Q4 and 4.3% for the full year.
  • Leasing Activity: Leased occupancy was 94.7% at year-end, with significant leasing activity reported.
  • Balance Sheet Strength: Equity market capitalization of $1.4 billion with total debt at $464.0 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company, a prominent player in the real estate sector, operates primarily through its Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments, with a significant presence in Hawaii.

1762959122724188160.png

Performance and Challenges

Despite a net loss in the fourth quarter, ALEX's full-year performance showcased resilience with a net income of $29.7 million. The Commercial Real Estate segment continued to be a strong contributor, with a 4.3% growth in Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI) for both the quarter and the year. However, the net loss in Q4 indicates potential challenges ahead, particularly as the company navigates a complex real estate market.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements, particularly in the Commercial Real Estate segment, underscore its strategic focus and operational efficiency. The growth in Same-Store NOI and the successful leasing activities reflect ALEX's ability to attract and retain tenants, which is crucial for stability and growth in the REIT industry.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key financial metrics from the income statement include a flat CRE operating revenue for Q4 at $48.4 million, while the full-year saw an increase to $194.0 million. The balance sheet shows a robust equity market capitalization and a manageable debt level, with a debt-to-total market capitalization of 25.2%.

Management Commentary

"In the fourth quarter, our commercial real estate portfolio continued to perform well. CRE Same-Store NOI increased by 4.3%, and total leased occupancy ticked up from last quarter to 94.7%. Importantly, we continue to see leasing demand for our high-quality retail and industrial properties," said Lance Parker, president and chief executive officer.

Analysis of Company's Performance

The sale of Grace Pacific LLC marks a strategic shift for ALEX, allowing the company to focus more intently on its core commercial real estate operations in Hawaii. The company's ability to maintain a high occupancy rate and achieve positive leasing spreads indicates a strong market position and effective asset management. However, the net loss in the fourth quarter suggests that there are areas where the company must improve efficiency or address market challenges.

Looking ahead, ALEX has provided guidance for 2024, projecting CRE Same-Store NOI growth percentages and FFO per diluted share, indicating a cautious but optimistic outlook for the year ahead.

For more detailed information and to view the complete financial tables, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alexander & Baldwin Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.