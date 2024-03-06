FIGS Inc (FIGS) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results Amidst CFO Transition

Net Income Rises Despite Flat Revenue Growth; Company Faces Macroeconomic Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenues: $545.6 million in 2023, up 7.9% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased by 100 basis points to 69.1% in 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 8.2% to $342.9 million in 2023.
  • Net Income: Grew to $22.6 million, with a net income margin of 4.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $86.0 million, representing a margin of 15.8%.
  • Active Customers: Increased by 13.0% to 2.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported at $84.6 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, FIGS Inc (FIGS, Financial), a healthcare apparel company known for its proprietary fabric FIONx, released its 8-K filing, disclosing its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2023. The company, which offers performance-oriented scrubs for healthcare professionals, reported a net revenue increase of 7.9% year-over-year to $545.6 million, driven by growth in orders from both new and existing customers.

1762959622500675584.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, FIGS faced challenges in 2023, including a flat year-over-year revenue in the fourth quarter and a decrease in gross margin by 100 basis points to 69.1%. The company attributed the margin decline primarily to a product mix shift and higher promotional sales, partially offset by lower freight costs. Operating expenses increased by 8.2% to $342.9 million due to higher general and administrative costs, though marketing and selling expenses were lower.

Net income for the year was $22.6 million, with a net income margin of 4.1%, slightly down from 4.2% in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was $86.0 million, or 15.8% of net revenues, compared to 17.2% in the prior year. The company's active customer base grew by 13.0% to 2.6 million, but net revenues per active customer decreased by 5.0% year-over-year.

Financial Achievements and Importance

FIGS Inc's financial achievements, such as the generation of $100 million in cash flow from operations and a reduction in inventory levels by 33%, underscore the company's operational efficiency and ability to manage capital effectively. These achievements are particularly important for a company in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, where inventory management and cash flow are critical for sustaining growth and navigating economic fluctuations.

Executive Commentary and CFO Transition

CEO Trina Spear highlighted the company's strong growth and profitability in 2023, despite the challenges faced. She noted, "Looking ahead to 2024, we expect demand to be impacted by macroeconomic factors," and emphasized the company's commitment to strategic initiatives to unlock long-term potential.

"We are taking swift action to rebuild momentum and reignite the word of mouth flywheel that has driven our success as a digital brand. We are confident that our strategic initiatives, supported by our robust balance sheet will unlock the long term potential of FIGS," said Spear.

The company also announced the resignation of CFO Daniella Turenshine, who will step down on April 12, 2024, to assume a CFO role at another company. Kevin Fosty, VP, Corporate Controller, will serve as Interim CFO. Spear expressed gratitude for Turenshine's contributions and confidence in Fosty's ability to lead during the transition.

2024 Financial Outlook

For 2024, FIGS anticipates a mid-single-digit to flat net revenue growth compared to 2023 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% to 12%. The company remains confident in its long-term prospects, citing its leadership in healthcare apparel and competitive advantages in product innovation and brand loyalty.

In conclusion, FIGS Inc (FIGS, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its 2023 financial performance, with notable increases in net income and active customers. However, the company faces ongoing macroeconomic challenges and a transition in its CFO role. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how FIGS navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its strategic initiatives in the coming year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FIGS Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.